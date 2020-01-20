Grab Vietnam clinches new director

Nguyen Thai Hai Van

She will oversee business planning and operations across all of Grab’s businesses in Vietnam, continuing to drive the growth of ride-hailing, on-demand food delivery, logistics, and fintech across the country.

Van joined Grab Vietnam in November after a successful 17-year career at Unilever Vietnam. She is also co-chair of the Vietnam Mobile Marketing Association.

Russell Cohen, head of regional operations of Grab said, “It has been in our long-term leadership planning to appoint a Vietnamese head to lead the country. I am delighted to have found Van who shares Grab’s passion to use technology to elevate the quality of life for all Vietnamese people. I believe her deep understanding of local conditions and users’ needs will drive closer collaboration with the government and business stakeholders towards fulfilling our Grab For Good mission in Vietnam.”

Jerry Lim, the former country head, will return home to a Singapore-based role as regional head of customer experience. He said, “Besides having sharp business acumen, Van is someone who leads with her heart. She has been leading discussions on outserving consumers, driver-partners, and merchant-partners. With her Vietnamese roots, I believe she will be able to build stronger hyperlocal partnerships that will bring about even greater social good for all,” said.

With Grab’s recently announced $500 million more investment into Vietnam over the next five years, Van will tap and invest in new opportunities emerging from fintech, mobility, and logistics, in order to bring greater value and innovation for Grab’s customers and partners.

“I am honoured to have worked with a team of spirited and resilient Vietnamese Grab talents who are truly committed to making a positive social impact on fellow Vietnamese’s lives,” said Van. “It became evident to me that growing Grab is about the livelihoods of millions of Vietnamese people. All these encounters inspire me to do more. I look forward to collaborating with the government and business partners to serve even more Vietnamese and leave no one behind in today’s digital economy,” she said.