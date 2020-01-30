At the meeting

The mission was briefed on the naval region’s performance of key political missions and checked its implementation of directives, plans, regulations, and guidance on combat readiness. The mission also checked the region’s preparation of weapons, military equipment, and vehicles for combat readiness missions.

Concluding the inspection, Rear Admiral Nguyen Trong Binh praised Naval Region 3 for its strict implementation of combat readiness plans as well as its good information dissemination and education to raise troops’ observance of military discipline. The Deputy Chief of the General Staff also lauded units of the naval region for carefully practicing combat plans while ensuring logistic and technical services for missions.

He asked the unit to promote achieved results, deal with emerging situations, ensure smooth communications, closely follow developments at sea, and coordinate with localities and other units in raising troops’ and people’s awareness of protecting the national sovereignty over seas and islands.

Translated by Tran Hoai