Senior Lieutenant General Do Can, Deputy Director of the General Department of Politics, made this statement during his visit to the Border Guard Academy and Regiment 692 (Division 301, the Hanoi Capital Command) on January 15.

Having been briefed on the units’ task performance over the past year and their activities to welcome the Lunar New Year 2020, General Can hailed their achievements in 2019, while asking them to embrace their missions and bring into full play all achieved outcomes to fulfill their assigned tasks. In addition, they should be well-prepared for organizing Party congresses at all levels, towards 13th National Party Congress.

Furthermore, military units should also maintain a high-level combat readiness posture and organize a happy, safe, and economical Tet for troops on duty during the Tet.

On this occasion, Senior Lieutenant General Do Can presented gifts from the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defense to the military units.

