Themed “Sweet folk songs”, the festival drew the participation of 500 artists from 24 units in the Ministry of National Defense.

Major General Le Hien Van speaking at the festival

Each unit has a 25 minute performance and its contents should praise the Motherland, national pride, love among people and in families, and be closely associated with each locality and unit and the army’s key missions.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Major General Le Hien Van, Deputy Director of the GDP highly valued the leadership of Party committees, chains-of-command and political departments of participating units at all levels over musical clubs, helping to duplicate culture and literature campaigns in the whole army.

General Van stressed the significance of such a festival which is organized at the time the Party, army and people are promoting the movement of studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s thought, morals and lifestyle.

According to General Van, it is a chance for the participants to bring into play traditional cultural values of the nation, making contributions to building a cultural environment in each agency and unit.

To make the festival successful, General Van asked the organizing panel, the jury and participating units to observe the festival’s regulations, heighten solidarity and achieve practical outcomes from the festival.

The closing and awarding ceremony will be held on the evening of October 26 .

Translated by Mai Huong