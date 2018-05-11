VietMaz

Full colour of e commerce competitiveness

As Lazada is launching big promotions to celebrate its sixth birthday, its e-commerce competitors are also announcing very attractive promotions in good-natured mockery.  

It is the first time the e-commerce retailers unite to celebrate the birthday of a member.

Lazada’s homepage announcing the celebrationsfor its sixth birthday

Shopee responded by the banner reading “Who needs a birthday? Deals are still shock, and prices are super low”

Vingroup’s e-commerce website Adayroi added the banner “Happy birthday friend” to its offer of free shipping for all items

Lotte uses the promotion code “HAPPYLZD” to give a discount of 7 per cent on all items

Tiki, perhaps the most enthusiastic, shot an entire commercial reel with celebrity Chipu with the motto “Unlimited promotion—Better than a birthday” to run through the three days of Lazada’s celebrations
Three years ago, FPT’s Sendo also ran a promotion, saying “Not satisfied with your items from Lazada? Sendo is always ready to serve” and offering a VND100,000 ($4.4) promotion code for Lazada clients

By Nguyen Huong