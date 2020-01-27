Fruit carvings lure plenty of customers for Tet

One of the most popular hobbies for young Vietnamese people is to produce fruit carvings for the Lunar New Year, known locally as Tet.
Buyers can find carved watermelons on sale across many of Hanoi’s streets. Some of the fruit contain different shapes, letters, images, and the 12 zodiac animals.
Each pair is priced between VND400,000 and VND700,000 when purchased from a flower market on Hang Luoc street in Hanoi.
The watermelons last for approximately 20 days.
For Tet this year grapefruit are proving to be a particularly popular item.
Gardeners spend plenty of time making fruit which are only for display as opposed to being sold for consumption.
Mangoes bearing letters are priced up to VND300,000 each.
A single papaya costs around VND100,000 with each one lasting for 15 days.
A golden coconut symbolises luck and prosperity with each one worth VND500,000.
VOV
