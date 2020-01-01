|
|French-German duo to present audiovisual performance in Hanoi
|
|Wednesday, Jan 1, 2020,14:02 (GMT+7)
|
|
|
- The L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Theatre Presents First Performance for 2019
- French, German leaders show bond during WWI trip
- Act Up Theater to Present Annual Performance: Ebony Annie
- Ensemble ties social, political issues from the past and present into performance
- ‘[email protected]’ presents intimate performances by Boston Ballet
- OG drama presents encore performance
- Hanoi’s Old Quarter hosts strings of events for Liberation Day celebration
- In Third Year, Atlanta’s German Christmas Market Looks to Deepen Economic Impact
- Beijing Guitar Duo To Perform at Crowder Hall
- German World War-era submarine wreck emerges off French coast