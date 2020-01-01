French-German duo to present audiovisual performance in Hanoi

The Saigon Times Daily

HCMC – French-German duo Kreuser and Cailleau will present an audiovisual performance in Hanoi on Sunday, February 16, 2020 as part of their Southeast Asia tour, according to the French cultural center L’Espace.

Guillaume Cailleau is a French experimental filmmaker while Timo Kreuser is a composer, performer and sound artist based in Berlin. By mechanically connecting the Super8 turntables and projectors, they let the sound create the image and the image create the sound.

Their upcoming show in Hanoi, which includes two parts namely “Toxic” and “Exchange”, will offer spectators a chance to discover, from their own perspective or angle of approach, the random creations of audiovisual devices.

This experimental concert will take place at Young HIT Young Beat Academy of Art in Long Bien District with free entry, starting at 8 p.m.