Four Vietnamese people returning from China isolated

The Saigon Times Daily

People from China must fill in health declaration forms before being allowed to enter Vietnam. Four Vietnamese people have been isolated as they are suspected of being infected with the novel Wuhan coronavirus – PHOTO: TNO

HCMC – Four Vietnamese people, who have returned from China and are suspected of being infected with the novel Wuhan conoravirus, are being isolated at Lao Cai General Hospital.

Nguyen Van Suu, director of the Lao Cai Center for Disease Control, said the four people had high temperatures, Tuoi Tre Online newspaper reported.

They have undergone necessary tests and their testing results will be released soon.

According to the Ministry of Health, by January 29, more than 6,000 people in 17 countries and territories had been reportedly infected with the virus, with the death toll rising to 132.

The ministry has also directed hospitals to receive patients suspected of being infected with the virus.

Specifically, National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Kim Chung Commune of Hanoi’s Dong Anh District will receive patients from the northern region to Ha Tinh Province. If the hospital is full, patients will be sent to Bach Mai Hospital and Vietnam National Children’s Hospital.

Hue Central Hospital will receive patients in the central provinces from Quang Binh to Phu Yen and Central Highlands provinces.

Meanwhile, the HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases will receive patients from Khanh Hoa Province to the southern region. If the hospital is full, patients will be transferred to Cho Ray Hospital, Children’s Hospital 1, Children’s Hospital 2 and HCMC Pediatric Hospital.