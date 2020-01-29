Four shot dead at illegal cockfight

The scene of the shooting case. — Photo nld.com.vn HCM CITY — Four men have been shot dead after an argument broke out at an illegal cockfight. The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon in Củ Chi District in HCM City, said Lieutenant General Lê Đông Phong, director of the HCM City Police. Early investigations reveal an argument started between a group of men attending an illegal cockfight in Tân Thạnh Đông Commune. Local residents said that they had heard sound of guns, and when arrived at the scene, four men were already dead. The identities of the victims have not yet been released. Receiving report from the locals, police immediately rushed to the scene causing a number of people to run away. HCM City Police, in co-ordination with the Củ Chi District Police, are conducting further investigation. — VNS

