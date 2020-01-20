Ford expands Hai Duong facility

Daniel J. Kritenbrink – US Ambassador to Vietnam I am wearing the logo for the 25th anniversary year for the US and Vietnam partnership. The logo was designed by Vietnamese artists and is being used by both the Vietnamese and American government, to celebrate everything we’ve achieved in these last 25 years. Ford and other American companies have really contributed to the development of our partnership and friendship, particularly Vietnam. We are interested in enabling Vietnam to be strong, prosperous, and independent, because when we have strong partners like Vietnam, we can do great things together – and Ford is a critical part of the great success stories. Vietnam is largely dependent on foreign direct investment and exports for growth and development. So the more it brings in great companies like Ford, the better the chances of attaining high-quality jobs, great technology, and world-class products. Ford is creating hundreds of more jobs, not only here in Hai Duong, but also all the associated jobs elsewhere. Ford’s distribution network and dealerships support jobs in the US as well. It is a true win-win for both countries. Andrea Cavallaro – Operations director Ford International Markets Group My vision for the local industry is to make it an exporter with global capacity. We have to continue growing local capabilities to become a major international exporter of vehicles. First, we will finish the expansion, then we will look at our product portfolio and decide what products we are going to bring here to fill out the capacity. Right now we are producing about 14,000 units a year, and we are planning to grow this to 40,000 in 2022, with some new products. We have a great product portfolio. Take the Ranger, for example. This wonderful vehicle is the best-selling 4×4 in Thailand. Would it not be great to produce the Ranger in Vietnam? You never know. Our plant here is quite efficient, despite being highly manual. We have the portfolio already, and we are going to leverage the efficiency of the plant and add some automation to bring it up to the technology standards that we have in our other plants. It is going to become a competitive operation before long. Pham Van Dung – Managing director Ford Vietnam Over the last 25 years of operating in Vietnam, Ford Vietnam has made a significant improvement in business results, and made contributions to the country’s socio-economic development and its automobile industry. In 2019, Ford Vietnam sold 32,175 vehicles, a rise of 31 per cent on-year, and held 31 per cent market share. This is an alltime peak in sales for Ford Vietnam. We provide a variety of models, focusing on two types of sports and commercial vehicles, three of which ranked first in their segments. The Ranger and Transit have maintained their top ranks in the pick-up truck and commercial segments for seven consecutive years, while the Explorer has led the SUV segment for three consecutive years. The EcoSport and Tourneo have also contributed to the peak outcomes of the company last year. Dealerships and services at Ford were also expanded last year, raising the number of dealerships and authorised branches to 40. As a result, the quality of after-sales services ranks first according to J.D. Power.