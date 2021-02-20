Asia News Floods in Indonesia’s capital kill nine, force thousands to evacuate The Saigon Times Daily Thursday, Jan 2, 2020,09:06 (GMT+7) Floods in Indonesia’s capital kill nine, force thousands to evacuateThe Saigon Times Daily General view during a flood after heavy rain in Bekasi, near Jakarta, Indonesia January 1 2020, in this photo taken by Antara Foto – PHOTO: REUTERS JAKARTA (REUTERS) – Flash floods inundated swathes of Indonesia’s capital and nearby towns on the first day of the New Year after torrential rainfall overnight, killing at least nine people and forcing thousands of people to evacuate, authorities said on Wednesday. “As of 4 pm today, there are 19,079 displaced residents who have been evacuated at temporary shelters throughout Jakarta,” city governor Anies Baswedan told a news conference. “The rain in Jakarta has stopped, now we are waiting for the water to recede”. Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) said at least 9 people had died in flash floods and landslides triggered by the rain in Jakarta and nearby towns. Most of the deaths were due to hypothermia, though one was a teenager who was electrocuted by a power line, disaster mitigation agency spokesman Agus Wibobo said. Television footage showed cars almost completely submerged and… Read full this story

Floods in Indonesia's capital kill nine, force thousands to evacuate have 283 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at January 2, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.