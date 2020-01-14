FLC group’s stocks attract cash flow

The facade of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange. The local stock market made a slight rebound on January 14 – PHOTO: HOSE

HCMC – Stocks in the FLC family, especially that of construction firm ROS, drew the attention of investors amid the local market’s slight rebound today, January 14, while liquidity in the local market also significantly improved.

The benchmark index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange added 1.16 points, or 0.12%, over the previous session to close at 967, with 155 stocks advancing and 163 others falling. Trade volume exceeded 190 million shares worth over VND4.2 trillion, soaring 30% in volume and 53% in value.

Block deals contributed over VND2 trillion to the overall value, with some 14 million CTG shares, worth almost VND308 billion, and over 10 million NVL shares worth more than VND555 billion transacted.

The VN30 basket saw a rising differentiation in the afternoon, with 11 gainers and 13 decliners, while the remaining six moved sideways at the close. Of these, steelmaker HPG rose as high as 3.1%, lender VPB inched up 2.7% and its fellow CTG increased 1.3%.

Construction company ROS was in the limelight when it surged 6.6% to hit the ceiling price of VND12,050, with over 12 million shares transacted. Other stocks in the FLC family, including FLC, AMD, increased over 4% versus Monday.

Meanwhile, insurer BVH and lender STB dropped some 1%, along with other poor performers such as consumer goods company MSN, gas firm GAS, and brewery SAB.

Also, lender BID came under profit-taking pressure and moved toward its reference price at VND50,100. Other stocks, namely VCB, VRE, VHM also wrapped up at reference prices.

On the northern bourse, the profit-taking pressure faced by some largecaps caused the HNX-Index to struggle, but the positive trade of lender ACB helped the index to end at the intraday high.

Specifically, ACB gained 2.6% to VND23,500. Some other stocks behind the HNX-Index’s winning session included detergent producer DGC and realty firm CEO.

Lender SHB led the northern market by liquidity with more than four million shares traded, following by its fellow ACB.

Overall, the HNX-Index rose 1.06 points, or 1.03%, to stay at 103.36, with the winners outnumbering the losers at 37 to 32.