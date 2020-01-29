First novel coronavirus patient in Vietnam recovers

The first novel coronavirus patient in Vietnam is currently conscious, and can breathe by himself, eat and sleep, showed no signs of fever.
One of the two Chinese nationals who were the first confirmed cases of infection by the new coronavirus in Vietnam has recovered, Zing cited the Vietnamese Ministry of Health on January 28.
Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on January 25 and 27 on Li Zichao, 28, was negative for the novel coronavirus which has sparked a pneumonia outbreak in China’s Wuhan city.
|
The isolation area where two Chinese coronavirus-infected patients are treated at Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: Zing
Li Zichao is currently conscious, and can breathe by himself, eat and sleep, showed no signs of fever, health officials said.
His father, Li Ding, 66, is still under treatment. He sleeps and eats without difficulty and his organs are functioning well, but he still needs a ventilator.
The two men were Vietnam’s first confirmed cases of nCoV infection after it was first detected in Wuhan in China last December.
Ding arrived in Hanoi from Wuhan with his wife on January 13 before flying to Nha Trang four days later and developing a fever, according to VnExpress.
Zichao, who has been living in Long An Province for the last four months, went to visit him in Nha Trang. The three then came to Ho Chi Minh city and traveled back to the neighboring province of Long An by taxi.
Zichao developed a fever on January 20, three days after his father. Both were admitted to the Cho Ray Hospital on January 22. Ding’s wife tested negative.
Since they traveled to various places in the country by plane, train and taxi, there is a chance they have spread the disease, doctors said.
The virus has spread to other places across China and many other countries including the US, France, Australia, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, and more.
Chinese authorities said as of January 28, 106 people had died of the disease. The number of confirmed cases of individuals infected with the virus topped 4,500.
In Vietnam, no locals have contracted the nCoV yet.
The Vietnamese health ministry has set up an active disease surveillance system to regularly check travelers at border gates, health facilities, and in the community to prevent the spread of epidemics. Hanoitimes
Anh Kiet
Travel firms cancel tours to China to avoid spread of novel coronavirus
Several Vietnam’s major tour operators have simultaneously announced a postponement of all tours to China and support for any affected customers amid the ongoing outbreak of acute pneumonia caused by a novel coronavirus (nCoV) in China.
Vietnam on alert after reporting first novel coronavirus infection cases
The Ministry of Health will hold an urgent meeting on Friday afternoon to discuss measures to prevent the pneumonia outbreak after the country reported first two novel coronavirus infection cases.
- Country Profile: Vietnam
- Theatre in 2018: A year of novels and operas
- ‘I’m an NHS doctor and I know all too well that when you lose your connection with a patient everything goes wrong’
- Crucial new beds for brain injury patients unveiled at care home
- Shocking image of ‘omelette’ served to hospital patients branded ‘not suitable for a DOG’
- Extreme eater recovered after going from a size 4 to a size 22
- Nurses' strike has left 40,000 patient backlog
- Nurses facing charges after patient choked to death: Like a Charles Dickens novel, lawyer says
- The battle for Hmong heritage in Vietnam
- Vietnam Treasury would miss target of mobilizing US$11.2 billion via G-bonds