First look of Nguyen Hue Flower Street just ahead of opening day

By Thanh Hoa

Statues of a rat family are placed at the main entrance to the Nguyen Hue Flower Street. Members of the rat family plays different musical instruments – PHOTOS: THANH HOA

HCMC – Nguyen Hue Boulevard in downtown HCMC has been transformed into a flower street in celebration of the Vietnamese Lunar New Year, or Tet, which begins this weekend.

As the 2020 Tet holiday marks the beginning of the Year of the Rat, most of the concepts and decorations at the flower street will revolve around the animal, inspired by Dong Ho painting art.

Statues of rat families were set up at the main entrance and the end of the flower street. In particular, the entrance will feature a family of rats playing different types of musical instrument, with the father rat being the conductor.

The southern city has taken special care of the annual flower street for years, so city residents could enjoy the spring.

The flower street is a must-see destination not only for city dwellers but also for Vietnamese revelers from other parts of the country and international visitors.

Set to open for public viewing on the evening of January 22 (the 28th of the 12th lunar month), the flower street is expected to welcome thousands of visitors. The event is scheduled to wrap up on January 28 (the 4th of the first lunar month).

Along the 700-meter stretch of the flower street is a wide variety of rat statues

Rat boat racers are competing in a race

Cute hamster statues

The flower street will be running from January 22 to 28

Rat statues carrying banh chung and banh tet (two kinds of traditional Vietnamese glutinous rice cake)

Boats full of daisies

A five-fruit tray displayed at the 2020 Nguyen Hue Flower Street