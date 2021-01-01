Traveler’s Guide Fiditour offers Saigon Special Force tour By Minh Duy Saturday, Jan 25, 2020,16:56 (GMT+7) Fiditour offers Saigon Special Force tourBy Minh Duy Tourists visit a historical site at 287/70 Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street – PHOTOS: MINH DUY HCMC – Fiditour Travel JSC has launched a new tour for foreign tourists to explore historical sites relating to the Saigon Special Force during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday. The tour takes tourists to 18 historical sites of the Saigon special armed force, including a warehouse storing weapons for the force to attack the Presidential Palace in 1968, a shelter where the soldiers received weapons, a place where mattresses were made for the force, the Presidential Palace, and a memorial board devoted to martyred soldiers. Tourists will also visit Binh noodle stall as headquarters of the Subdivision 6 during the Tet Offensive in 1968, a place where the Presidential Palace’s interiors were made, and Phu Xuan gold shop among others. A highlight of the tour is a visit to the site at 287/70 Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street in District 3, where tourists can explore the Saigon Special Force’s underground tunnel system. Tourists also meet with former soldiers of the Saigon Special Force and listen… Read full this story

Fiditour offers Saigon Special Force tour have 261 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at January 25, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.