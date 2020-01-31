Fast-response teams formed to combat nCoV

Doctors at Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City wear protective gear before entering an isolated area (Photo: VNA)

Associate Prof. Dr. Luong Ngoc Khue, Director of the MoH’s Medical Examination and Treatment Department, said the teams are responsible for responding quickly to any outbreaks, providing professional aid for hospitals, and controlling the acute respiratory disease.

Each team is equipped with an ambulance and equipment for emergency resuscitation and disinfectants.

Provincial hospitals have been instructed to establish at least two mobile teams.

At a meeting between permanent Cabinet members and representatives of ministries and agencies in Hanoi on the same day, Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen reported that as of 15:20 on January 30, three people had tested positive for nCoV, raising the total cases in the country to five.

In response to the PM’s directive, the ministry has asked provincial hospitals to set up emergency teams and map out countermeasures.

The ministry suggested establishing five working groups to inspect the prevention and control of nCoV, focusing on areas at high risk.