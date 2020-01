EVN needs to double down on roof-top solar power development

Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN) is facing a power crunch between now and 2025, and has mapped out plans to increase energy import to compensate for the shortfall, estimated to peak at seven to eight billion kWh a year within the next five years. Updated data shows EVN will have to import 2.1 billion kWh this year, including 1.1 billion kWh from Laos, and mobilize around 3.4 kWh of high-cost diesel-fired power to ensure sufficient supply for the economy. Still, the development of solar power as a viable source of energy has faced numerous hiccups lately, especially the pricing policy and the construction of transmission lines.

Many solar power investors have decried the inadequate transmission system, forcing them to reduce output generated to the national grid as the existing transformers and transmission facilities in certain localities could not accommodate a surge in solar power supply. Furthermore, an agreeable pricing policy for new investors of large-scale solar power projects has yet to be issued, hindering the development of the renewable energy source. In its latest draft, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has proposed new power purchasing prices of between 7.09 and 7.69 U.S. cents per kWh, but such pricing schemes will have to undergo more rounds of discussion before the draft can be approved by the Government.

Such impediments are also seen in the development of roof-top solar power. In many residential quarters across the country, the power grid is not capable of accommodating additional solar power output and in such cases, residents cannot sign agreements with power companies to install roof-top solar panels. In a recent instruction, EVN has ordered its power affiliates not to accept new roof-top solar power schemes if the output exceeds the capacities of the transformers and transmission facilities there if the voltage is not compatible.

In addition, a pricing scheme for roof-top solar power has yet to be issued, though in its draft the Ministry of Industry and Trade suggested a preferential price of 9.35 US cents a kWh.

Those impediments have therefore discouraged the development of roof-top solar power.

Lao Dong newspaper in a report says that in the second half of 2019, roof-top solar power facilities were installed at 42 industrial factories and 5,244 civil houses in HCMC with combined output of 60.6 megawatts-peak, just equal to 50% of the output in the first half of the year. The slowdown is attributed to transmission problems and the absence of a pricing scheme as the price of 9.35 US cents a kWh only applies to projects commissioned prior to July 1, 2019.

Vietnam as a tropical country with strong solar radiation has strong potential for solar power development. In HCMC alone, according to an assessment by the World Bank, the top output can be as high as 6,300MW. As such, roof-top solar power development needs to be strongly encouraged since such facilities require no new surface for installation.

To do so, it is urgent for the Ministry of Industry and Trade as well as EVN to quickly map out new plans to upgrade transmission lines and a pricing scheme to encourage the people to invest in roof-top solar power development for their own benefit as well as the economy’s. It is no less important for EVN to provide specific guidelines for residents to apply a common set of standards for their solar facilities, from the right solar panels to inverters and other devices, to ensure that their output can be properly generated to the national grid. Reports show many households have failed to sell solar power due to the substandard devices that can put the grid in harm’s way.

The roof-top solar power source is believed to be an important contributor to ensure the national energy security. It is therefore important for EVN to double down on the development of this renewable energy.