PANO – The Vietnam Environmental Technology Fair and Exhibition 2007 on April, 11 was introduced in Hanoi at a press conference jointly held by Vietnam Nature and Environment Protection Association, Environment Protection Department, Environment and Natural Resources Ministry and Natural Resources and Development Newspaper.

The exhibition, to be attended by 10 nations, will take place from April, 27-30 in Ho Chi Minh City with 150 pavilions of 86 businesses, including 40 domestic ones.

The event will provide an opportunity for businesses to introduce their environmentally-friendly products. Also held in the exposition will be seminars on subjects like Vietnam-Korea environmental technology, rights to get access to environment and waste-disposition technology.

At a closing ceremony, Environment Cup and memorial badges will be awarded to businesses with the most environment-friendly technology and equipment.

