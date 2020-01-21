Such folk games as Pao (silk-ball) throwing, stick pushing and more, took place in a joyful and cozy atmosphere of Spring in the Northwestern part of the country.

PANO would like to introduce several photos reflecting the Lunar New Year atmosphere of people in the Northwestern region of the country.

Officers and soldiers visiting and presenting Tet gifts to policy beneficiaries and needy households

Playing Pao (silk-ball) throwing with local people

Joying Tu lu (spinning top) contest with minority ethnic people

Stick pushing is a traditional game of the H’mong minority ethnic people. In the game, men take chance to show off their physical strength and tactics.

Translated by Lam Anh