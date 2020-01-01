The event was attended by Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Phuong Nam, Deputy Chief of the General Staff, and chaired by Major General Phung Ngoc Son, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Commander of the Engineer Corps.

Last year, the engineer force in the whole military thoroughly implemented resolutions and directives from higher levels, thus successfully fulfilling all missions, including combat readiness, search and rescue, construction of military projects, maintenance of weapons and technical equipment, and training.

Furthermore, the Engineer Corps actively made recommendations on the work for the Ministry of National Defense while instructing its affiliated units to accelerate the construction of defense and infrastructure projects in border patrol areas.

As a main force in UXO detection and clearance, the corps surveyed and developed detailed plans on the work. As a result, the Technology Center for Bomb and Mine Disposal under the Engineer Corps has dealt with around 800 tons of UXO in recent time.

Also, the engineer force has been actively responding to natural disasters, preventing forest fires, and conducting search and rescue operations. Their efforts have been highly appreciated by local leaderships and people.

Next year, the force will focus on defense projects, UXO detection and clearance, maintenance of combat readiness, search and rescue, training, education, and the maintenance of weapon and engineering equipment.

