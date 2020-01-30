Drones, ultra-light aircraft to be tightly controlled

Use of drones and ultra-light aircraft will be tightly controlled to ensure aviation safety. —VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The management of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and ultra-light aircraft must be tightened, according to Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc.

Directive No 02/CT-TTg stated that UAVs, also known as drones, and ultra-light aircraft had developed quickly thanks to the development of science and technology.

The technology offered many benefits to society, but should not affect national defence, social security or aviation safety.

Notably, the vehicles could be used by reactionary forces to carry out acts of terrorism and sabotage in Việt Nam, the directive said.

Authorities had recently uncovered cases of the illegal use of drones and ultralight aircraft flying without permission in restricted and military areas.

According to the National Aviation Security Committee, two passenger planes at Tân Sơn Nhất and Phú Quốc airports had crashed into what were believed to be small drones last autumn.

These incidents seriously threatened aviation safety and security.

In order to strictly control UAVs and ultra-light aircraft, the Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of National Defence to co-ordinate with other ministries and agencies to draft a new decree for the management of UAVs and ultra-light aircraft by the first quarter of this year.

The new decree will replace the current Decree No 36/2008/NĐ-CP in 2008 on the issue.

The Ministry of National Defence was also asked to draw up no-fly zones for UAVs and ultra-light aircraft.

Initially, the operation of drones and ultra-light aircraft within an 8km radius around airports would be banned, except flights performing official duties.

The Ministry of Public Security would co-operate with the Ministry of Industry and Trade and Ministry of National Defence to review the ownership of UAVs and ultra-light aircraft.

The Ministry of Public Security was also asked to define violations and propose sanctions for those who broke the law.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Transport would complete contents relating to the management of UAVs and ultra-light aircraft in legal documents on civil aviation.

People’s Committees and central-level cities were tasked with instructing relevant agencies to intensify inspections to identify organisations and individuals who illegally manufactured, traded, owned and used UAVs and ultra-light aircraft in accordance with the law. — VNS