Documentary series on modern Vietnamese history to be aired

The documentary series will be shown on all TV channels in Việt Nam starting from February 4. Photos nhandan.com.vn

HÀ NỘI — A television documentary series entitled Việt Nam Thời Đại Hồ Chí Minh – Biên Niên Sử Truyền Hình (Việt Nam in the Hồ Chí Minh Era – A Television History) will be aired on all national and local TV channels in Việt Nam to mark the 90th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) (February 3, 1930 – February 3, 2020).

The first episode of the 90-episode series, produced by film crews from various documentary production units, will premiere on February 4 and the whole series is scheduled to be broadcast in prime time until February 2021.

Film crews from various documentary production units have traveled all regions of the country to reach the best scenes for the documentary series Việt Nam in the Hồ Chí Minh Era – A Television History.

The series, with each episode running for 25-30 minutes, is a detailed and systematic historical account of modern Vietnamese history from the CPV-led August Revolution, which gave birth to the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam, to the present day.

The documentary shows the role of the CPV and President Hồ Chí Minh over the past several decades, educating the audience on the country’s historical traditions, the CPV’s leadership and policies and the nation’s development.

Nhân Dân newspaper’s Deputy Editor-in-Chief Đinh Như Hoan said the production of the television series was a large project, covering all aspects of a long historical period, with filming conducted in Việt Nam and abroad.

The production needed the advice of many historical, cultural, social and economic experts from leading agencies and institutes in Việt Nam.

The series producers also worked with foreign archives centres in the US, France, Russia and other countries to access and use valuable materials that will be shown for the first time to a Vietnamese audience.

Deputy Head of the Central Commission for Communication and Education Lê Mạnh Hùng announced the series would be aired at prime time on all TV channels in Việt Nam without commercials inserted during the showings. — VNS