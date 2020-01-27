Deputy PM orders stronger efforts to prevent coronavirus

The Saigon Times Daily

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam (L, 3rd) checks the coronavirus prevention and control at National Hospital of Tropical Diseases – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has asked the competent agencies to intensify their efforts to prevent and control the Wuhan coronavirus due to its rampant spread.

At a meeting on January 26 on the coronavirus prevention and control, Dam asked the competent agencies to promptly detect cases suspected of being infected with the coronavirus and isolate them to prevent the virus from further spreading, Nguoi Lao Dong newspaper reported.

All foreign tourists, especially those from coronavirus-hit areas and in contact with people from these areas, should be closely monitored. The management agencies should provide local people with measures to prevent the coronavirus and other infectious diseases as a whole, Deputy PM Dam added.

The healthcare sector at all levels must be resolved in the fight against the virus, while tourism agencies should advise local tourists not to travel to high-risk places, he required.

Dang Quang Tan, deputy head of the General Department of Preventive Medicine under the Ministry of Health, said as of January 26, 30 cities and provinces in China have reported coronavirus outbreaks, with the death toll from the virus rising to 56.

The virus has spread to multiple countries, including France, the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, but all people who have died of the virus are Chinese.

In Vietnam, two Chinese nationals have been identified to be infected with the coronavirus. However, the number of Chinese tourists coming to Vietnam during the Tet holiday is huge, posing a high risk of a wider spread of the disease in the country, Tan added.

The Ministry of Health has ordered the imposition of health declaration forms for tourists from China at border gates from January 25.

Besides two patients who had been tested positive for the virus and are being treated at Cho Ray Hospital in HCMC, there have been 35 cases suspected of being infected with the virus in Vietnam.

Tan affirmed that no Vietnamese citizens have been found infected with the coronavirus.

As for the two Chinese patients infected with the virus–a father and his son, Associate Professor Dr Phan Trong Lan, director of the Pasteur Institute in HCMC, said the son has been in stable condition and can be discharged from hospital soon, while the father is getting better slowly.

Tran Dac Phu, former director of the General Department of Preventive Medicine, said Vietnam has well controlled the virus.

In addition, the World Health Organization has yet to recommend that countries restrict traveling and trade activities.

It is more important to enhance the awareness of locals and tourists of the disease prevention. They should refrain from going to Chinese localities at high risk of coronavirus outbreaks.

Those suspected of being infected with the coronavirus should be supervised closely, while those traveling from coronavirus-hit areas and have high temperatures should immediately come to medical centers for checkup and treatment.