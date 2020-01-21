|
|Deputy PM orders coronavirus control at border gates
|
|Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020,16:36 (GMT+7)
|
|
|
- Deputy PM inspects Moc Bai border gate
- Deputy PM orders quick responses to storm aftermath
- Deputy PM orders inspections at two bank branches
- Deputy PM orders inspections of projects on Son Tra Peninsula
- Deputy PM orders vigilant smuggling prevention at borders
- Deputy PM orders handling of loss-making projects
- Deputy PM orders to improve traffic safety
- Deputy PM orders EPC contract signed soon for expanded Uông Bí 2 power plant
- Deputy PM orders investigation into fake fertiliser case
- Deputy PM orders best conditions for measles patients