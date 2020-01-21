Deputy PM orders coronavirus control at border gates

People wear face masks for fear of coronavirus infection. The Ministry of Health has been asked to step up thermal image scanning at border gates in an attempt to prevent Chinese coronavirus from spreading to the country – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – The Ministry of Health has been asked to step up the thermal scanning of arriving travelers at border gates in an attempt to prevent Chinese coronavirus from spreading to the country. This virus has caused an outbreak of pneumonia in China.

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on January 20 urged the Health Ministry to draw up a contingency plan to deal with the disease and intensify preventive efforts, reported VnExpress news website.

The local health authority must ensure the availability of vehicles, equipment and instruct provinces and cities in the country to stay alert for the disease.

Pneumonia caused by the coronavirus, which was first reported in the Chinese central city of Wuhan, has spread to more provinces and cities in China such as Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen and Zhejiang, and other countries in the region including Japan, South Korea, and Thailand.

With many Chinese expected to come to Vietnam during the Lunar New Year holiday and bilateral trade between the two countries seen growing, the Wuhan pneumonia could make its way into Vietnam.

No cases of the Wuhan coronavirus have been detected in Vietnam so far.

On January 14, two arriving Chinese passengers showed signs of having high temperatures at Danang International Airport. They were immediately isolated and quarantined. They tested negative for the virus and were released from hospital and returned to their country.

Health officials in the world have voiced concern over major outbreaks of the Wuhan pneumonia. According to the World Health Organization, the disease started from a Wuhan seafood market. The virus might have spread from animals to humans and triggered the disease. A wide regional spread could happen amid the massive migration of Chinese people domestically and abroad to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

Three people in Wuhan have died of the disease. To date, up to 218 cases have been reported, with nine of them in critical condition. The global number of Wuhan pneumonia cases tripled over the weekend, stoking concern over the rapid spread of the disease, according to the Wall Street Journal.

South Korea has recently reported the first case. The patient was a 35-year-old Chinese woman who arrived at Seoul’s Incheon International Airport from Wuhan on January 19.