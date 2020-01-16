Deputy head of automobile factory arrested for embezzlement

The Saigon Times Daily

Nguyen Duc Toan (L) and Tran Thi Thanh Tam – PHOTO: MINISTRY OF PUBLIC SECURITY

HCMC – Ministry of Public Security investigators have detained Nguyen Duc Toan, deputy general director of Vietnam Engine and Agricultural Machinery (VEAM) Corporation’s VEAM Motor Factory, on the charge of embezzlement.

The ministry’s Investigative Police Agency said on January 16 that it had also detained Tran Thi Thanh Tam, an executive of the factory, on the same charge, the local media reported.

On August 3 last year, the agency launched an investigation into the mismanagement and misuse of State assets at VEAM, a unit under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and some affiliates of VEAM.

Facing prosecution were Tran Ngoc Ha, former chairman and former general director of VEAM; Lam Chi Quang, former general director of VEAM; Vu Tu Cong, deputy general director of VEAM; and Nguyen Manh Chung, director of VEAM-affiliated Tractors and Agricultural Machinery Company Limited.

Ha, Quang and Chung were detained, while Cong was placed under house arrest.