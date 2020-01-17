General Ngo Xuan Lich (left) briefing former General Secretary Le Kha Phieu on achievements on defense and military in 2019

During the visit, General Lich met with the former Party General Secretary and briefed him on the outstanding achievements of the army in implementing military and defense missions last year and the orientations for military building and defense consolidation this year.

For his part, former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu expressed delight at the achievements of the Vietnam People’s Army over the past year. He believed that under the leadership of the Party, especially the Central Military Commission and the Defense Ministry, the military will further develop and successfully complete all assigned tasks to meet the requirements of national construction and defense cause in the new period.

On behalf of the Central Military Commission and the Defense Ministry, General Lich wished the former Party General Secretary and his family good health and happiness and expressed his hope that the former leader will follow the development of the Vietnam People’s Army, so as to encourage troops in the whole military to fulfill their assigned missions.

Translated by Tran Hoai