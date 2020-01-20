General Lich wished a happy Tet to former the Party chief and then briefed him on outstanding results of the military in implementing military-defense missions in 2019 as well as their major tasks for 2020.

General Ngo Xuan Lich (R) extends Tet greetings to former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh.

In turn, former Party General Secretary Manh expressed his delight at the achievements of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) over the past year. He believed that under the leadership of the Party, especially the Central Military Commission and the Defense Ministry, the military will further develop and successfully complete all assigned tasks to meet the requirements of the national construction and defense cause in the current context.

On behalf of the Central Military Commission and the Defense Ministry, General Lich wished the former Party general secretary and his family good health and happiness and a restful Tet.

In addition, the general expressed his hope that the former Party leader will follow the development of the military, so as to encourage troops in the military to fulfill their assigned missions.

General Ngo Xuan Lich offers incense to late General Vo Nguyen Giap.

* The same day, General Lich offered incense to late General Vo Nguyen Giap. At the late general’s house at No.30 Hoang Dieu Street in Hanoi, the Defense Minister paid tribute to the first VPA Commander-in-Chief, who had made great contributions to the national revolutionary cause and to the growth of the VPA. He also inquired after the late general’s family members.

While visiting families of late Generals Nguyen Chi Thanh, Van Tien Dung, and Doan Khue, General Lich informed them about the military’s past performance and on their future directions of development.

General Ngo Xuan Lich talks with family members of General Van Tien Dung.

On behalf of the Central Military Commission and Defense Ministry, General Lich wished them good health and underlined that all troops in the military will do their utmost to meet all current and future task requirements.

Translated by Van Hieu