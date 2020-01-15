Danang holds spring-themed exhibition

The Saigon Times Daily

“Mua thu nhap” by Than Trong Dung, one of the artworks being displayed at the Danang Fine Arts Museum – PHOTOS: COURTESY OF ORGANIZER

HCMC – The Danang Fine Arts Museum, in cooperation with the Fine Arts Association of Danang, is organizing a spring-themed exhibition to ring in the Year of the Rat.

On display are 40 paintings of various media such as acrylic and oil paint by famous artists and 50 paintings by children in the city. The paintings depict beautiful scenery and exciting activities in spring or feature images of the rat.

Some of the notable works are “Mua thu nhap” (earnings season) by Than Trong Dung, “Gia dinh Ty” (family of the rat) by Tran Van Tam, “Mua lan” (lion dance) by Truong Nguyen Khai, a student at Ong Ich Khiem Primary School, and “Ong Tao ve troi” (Kitchen God flies to the sky) by Nguyen Ngoc Xuan Giao from Kim Dong High School.

Ha Thanh Van, director of the Danang Fine Arts Museum, said the exhibition, which runs until February 8, is an exciting art space for art lovers in the city during the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival, bringing the arts closer to the public.

“Gia dinh Ty” by Tran Van Tam

“Nang xuan” (spring girl) by Nguyen Tan Kiet

“Mung tuoi” (lucky money) by Nguyen Khanh Ngoc, a 10-year-old student at Le Quy Don High School

“Mua lan” by Truong Nguyen Khai

“Em di choi xuan” (hanging out in spring) by Mai Huynh Khanh Ngan from Binh Minh Kindergarten