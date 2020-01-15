Danang finds two Chinese passengers allegedly infected with Wuhan pneumonia

The Saigon Times Daily

A staffer works on a remote body temperature scanning system at Danang International Airport. Danang on January 14 discovered two Chinese air passengers allegedly infected with Wuhan pneumonia – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – The Steering Committee for disease prevention and fighting, under the Ministry of Health, on January 14 discovered two Chinese nationals showing signs of a fever at Danang International Airport. The pair may have been infected with the pneumonia virus, which has been spreading in China’s Wuhan.

Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen told Nguoi Lao Dong newspaper that after body temperature scanners had discovered the two cases, the Chinese people were immediately isolated and monitored closely.

Blood samples of the two people were sent to the Pasteur Institute in Nha Trang City for testing, Tuyen stated, adding that a list of those suspected of having had physical contact with them has been drawn up.

The ministry has set up a working team to collaborate with the anti-disease steering committee in Danang City to enhance efforts to prevent and fight the disease.

The Ministry of Health has taken steps to protect local residents from a pneumonia virus called novel coronavirus (nCoV), which has already claimed a life in China, advising local residents to keep their distance from people with acute respiratory infections and to wear face masks.

Apart from this, the ministry told the relevant units to follow updates on the disease and its spread in foreign countries.

In addition, the ministry asked the competent agencies to enhance supervision over infectious diseases at border gates, health centers and many other sites through event-based surveillance systems.

Also, airports were told to continue screening passengers from China’s Wuhan to find and separate those who may be infected with the virus.