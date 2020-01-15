Cruise tourism considered promising in 2020

By Dao Loan

Foreign tourists disembark from the Quantum of the Seas cruise ship at Phu My Port on January 14. The cruise tourism segment is considered promising in 2020 – PHOTO: SAIGONTOURIST

HCMC – Several international cruise ships have docked in Vietnam since the start of the new year, indicating the growing popularity of cruise tourism and of Vietnam as a destination for foreign tourists. Most recently, the Quantum of the Seas arrived at Phu My Port in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province on January 14, with 6,750 passengers and crew members on board.

A source from Saigontourist Group noted that the passengers, mainly British, Australians and Americans, on the Quantum of the Seas were scheduled to explore attractions in HCMC and Vung Tau on arriving at the port.

The cruise ship left Phu My Port at 7 p.m. on the same day and is set to return to Vietnam in February, Saigontourist stated.

Earlier, on January 11 and 12, Saigontourist welcomed the Spectrum of the Seas cruise ship at Chan May Port in Hue City and Nha Trang Port.

Saigontourist’s operations in the cruise tourism segment have gained ground since early 2020, a representative of the firm said, adding that it has welcomed 16,500 tourists and crew members on board international cruise ships, including the Celebrity Millennium, Spectrum of the Seas and Quantum of the Seas, during the first two weeks of the year.

These visitors mainly took sightseeing tours to HCMC, Danang, Hue, Halong and Nha Trang.

In addition, another local travel firm, Viet Excursions, noted that the number of international cruise ship arrivals in Vietnam has risen significantly since early this year.

Over the first two weeks of 2020, the Diamond Princess, Sapphire Princess and Silver Spirit cruise ships carried 6,100 guests to various ports nationwide, according to Viet Excursions.

“The number of cruise passengers and cruise ships was much higher than in the same period last year,” Phan Xuan Anh, chairman of Viet Excursions, pointed out, adding that the firm is planning to send a team to Cambodia to receive a cruise ship from the United States with 2,000 passengers on board on January 19.