Accordingly, military units stationed in the area have strictly maintained combat readiness while well embracing the regional situation.

A series of programs “Spring in border areas” were also held, presenting nearly 4,000 chung cakes (totally worth VND 185 million), and 738 gifts (worth VND 290 million) to needy and policy households. They also gave free health checkups and medicine to people in border areas at a total cost of VND 39 million.

In addition, the military also ensured a happy, economical and safe Tet for its troops.

On this occasion, the Dien Bien provincial Border Guard Command also asked its affiliated units to boost prevention and control of the novel coronavirus (nCoV), especially in border areas.

