Cooking gas prices soar

By Minh Tam

A delivery man handles a gas cylinder. The retail price of cooking gas has gone up by about VND50,000 per 12-kilogram cylinder from today, January 1 – PHOTO: MINH TAM

HCMC – The retail price of cooking gas has gone up by about VND50,000 per 12-kilogram cylinder from today, January 1.

With the price hike, a 12-kilogram gas cylinder costs between VND375,000 and VND395,000. Meanwhile, 45-kilogram and 50-kilogram cylinders sell for VND1.42 million and VND1.6 million each.

Cooking gas trading firm Saigon Petro has attributed the price hike to a rise in the contracted price for delivery in January, set by the Saudi Aramco oil facility, of US$130 per ton versus the price last month, reaching US$577.5 per ton.

Besides this, insurance fees have edged up, prompting cooking gas trading firms to revise the retail price of cooking gas upwards.

In 2019, cooking gas prices moved up seven times and declined thrice.

Apart from cooking gas prices, the recent fluctuations in prices of some items, mainly pork, have put pressure on residents in the weeks around the Lunar New Year holiday.