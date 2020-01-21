Contemporary classics of the last decade now availableon Netflix

Six Vietnamese movies which are available to watch on Netflix. — Photo courtesy of Netflix

HCM City — Netflix subscribers in Việt Nam can now enjoy more contemporary Vietnamese movies with the addition of six licensed titles from production company Bình Hạnh Đan (BHD).

They include a wide variety of genres, romantic comedy, drama, Asian period, and fantasy to horror. Notable blockbusters, directed by renowned Vietnamese-American director Victor Vũ include rom-com “Battle of the Brides” and “Sword of the Assassin.”

Horror film lovers are guaranteed to be spooked by Trần Hàm’s spine-chilling “Hollow”. For lovers of action, the chase scenes from “Bitcoin Heist” directed by Trần Hàm will satisfy their eyes. Meanwhile Adrift, directed by Bùi Thạc Chuyên, starring Phạm Linh Đan and Hải Yến, was the first Vietnamese movie screened at the Venice International Film Festival.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be expanding our Vietnamese content library,” said Raphael Phang, Netflix’s Content Acquisition Manager for Southeast Asia.

“This slate of six films from BHD is nostalgic so we wanted to give these blockbuster hits, which were really popular in the past decade, a new lease of life.

“By adding these movies to our service, we will be able to reach more Vietnamese audiences and continually enhance the local entertainment experience for our local subscribers, catering to a variety of tastes.”

The trailer for Bitcoin Heist which can now be seen on Netflix.

Ngô Thị Bích Hạnh – Representative of BHD – the Vietnamese distribution company of these titles added: “It is an honour to partner with Netflix in licensing these movies because of the platform’s potential to reach a larger number of Vietnamese audiences, both young and old, the chance to rekindle their experience with Vietnamese cinema of yesteryear.

“Working with Netflix also enhances our professionalism in bringing domestic cinema to a global service.”

BHD also was the company that distributed “Descendants of the Sun”- Vietnamese version on Netflix last year. — VNS