Competition rages in aviation market

The Saigon Times Daily

Aircraft are parked at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCMC. Local airlines are up against stiff competition in acquiring a larger share of the market – PHOTO: LE ANH

HCMC – Many domestic and foreign firms are interested in the local aviation market, leading to fierce competition among airlines, economists said following Vingroup’s abrupt withdrawal from an airline project on Tuesday.

Head of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) Dinh Viet Thang told the Vietnam News Agency on the same day that the air carrier Vinpearl Air had been working with the Ministry of Planning and Investment to complete procedures for investment in-principle.

As investment in-principle is available, the carrier will ask for an aviation business license. The CAAV will consider the proposal.

“Vinpearl Air has yet to enter the (aviation) market, so it is impossible to assess the impact of its withdrawal. However, the CAAV’s view is that the presence of another airline is a good sign,” stated Thang.

Despite many difficulties, the local aviation market still has many business factors in its favor, according to the official.

“The aviation market of Vietnam has a lot of potential and is developing strongly, but it also supports large companies that are already in operation,” remarked Vice Chairman and General Director of Vingroup Nguyen Viet Quang in a statement.

However, Quang added that Vingroup’s strong investment in the aviation sector could lead to an oversupply.

Last year, the firm announced plans to enter Vietnam’s crowded skies, and the CAAV noted in August that Vinpearl Air had qualified.

The plan was to begin services this summer. Vingroup, whose businesses range from real estate to automobile manufacturing (VinFast), is now focusing on the technology and industry segments, according to the statement.

Associate Professor Nguyen Thien Tong, former head of the Aeronautical Engineering Division at the HCMC University of Technology, spoke positively of Vingroup’s aviation withdrawal.

“Many people have the wrong idea about the market, thinking that the presence of many airlines is good. However, it is not good for the market,” said Tong.

He explained that aviation infrastructure has not kept pace with the growing number of local airlines. Also, investment in the sector is a “long-term game,” and it takes investors a long time to build customer trust and gain a firm foothold in the market.

He stated that many local airlines are not earning high profits. New entrants such as Bamboo Airways, in particular, should lower their ticket fares to acquire a larger market share.

Over the long term, airlines without strong financial capacity will have difficulty competing.

With Vinpearl Air, he pointed out that its introduction would give customers more options. On the other hand, many flights would fail to fill all their seats, leading to likely increases in flight delays and cancellations.

Data from the CAAV revealed that the number of flights with delays and cancellations totaled more than 45,000 last year, up a mere 0.25% against the previous year.

According to the International Air Transport Association, Vietnam is one of the fastest growing aviation markets globally. Over the last decade, the average growth rate has been 17.4%, far higher than the 7.9% growth seen in the Asia-Pacific region.

Vinpearl Air would have competed with State-run Vietnam Airlines JSC, which owns 70% of low-cost operator Jetstar Pacific Airlines Aviation JSC, as well as budget carriers VietJet Aviation JSC and Bamboo Airways, which began service early last year. Vietnam Airlines also owns Vietnam Air Services Co., known as Vasco.

Vietravel Air, run by local tour operator Vietravel, and Kite Air, run by Thien Minh Aviation JSC, under Thien Minh Group, are asking for business licenses, bringing the total to seven upcoming Vietnamese airlines.

Two major airlines, Vietnam Airlines and VietJet Air, account for some 80% of the domestic aviation market, while startup Bamboo Airways makes up some 10%.

Earlier, CAAV head Thang told the local media that the addition of new airlines would intensify competition, positively affecting service quality.

He noted that passengers will have the opportunity to use air transport at reasonable prices that match the needs and income of each customer segment.

Further, the introduction of direct flights connecting Vietnam’s tourist destinations will help boost regional links and act as a catalyst for socioeconomic development, bringing in tourists and attracting foreign and local investment.

Local airlines served some 55.3 million passengers in 2019, up 11.3% from the previous year, according to the General Statistics Office.