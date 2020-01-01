Coal-fueled power projects face scrutiny

By Trung Chanh

A view of a coal-fueled power plant. Several organizations active in environment protection, health, and energy have proposed the Government suspend new coal-fired thermal power projects – PHOTO: TRUNG CHANH

CAN THO – Several organizations active in environment protection, health, and energy have proposed the Government suspend new coal-fired thermal power projects to review issues related to their financial feasibility and impacts on health, security, social order, and the environment.

Le Anh Tuan, vice director of the Research Institute for Climate Change of Can Tho University, cited experts from several organizations as saying that the development of some new coal-fueled power plants under the adjusted National Power Development Planning VII would have several negative consequences on the environment, climate, and human health, and also threaten security and the economy.

According to Tainguyenmoitruong news site, the organizations held a meeting in Hanoi City on December 30 last year to discuss a proposal by Tran Viet Ngai, chairman of the Vietnam Energy Association, on the construction of coal-fired thermal power plants.

At a review conference on December 27, Ngai had requested the prime minister to ask some provinces in the southern region not to oppose some thermal power plant projects in their localities.

Responding to the request, the prime minister had said that the development of the new projects should be carried out in keeping with clean and green energy principles.

Former National Assembly deputy Bui Thi An, a representative from a group of justice, environmental and health protection, proposed the Government set power prices at a fair level and ensure the transparency of coal-fired power prices, as well as adopt effective solutions to develop economic, social, and environmental pillars in a sustainable manner.

Apart from the proposal to stop new coal-fired thermal power projects for the purpose of scrutiny, the organizations suggested the Government remove bottlenecks facing several renewable power plant projects.