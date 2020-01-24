Cho Ray Hospital treating two Chinese coronavirus patients

The Saigon Times Daily

The two Chinese nationals, who tested positive for the coronavirus, are under treatment at Cho Ray Hospital in HCMC – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – Cho Ray Hospital is well prepared to treat patients infected with the Wuhan coronavirus, Nguyen Tri Thuc, director of the hospital, told Nguoi Lao Dong newspaper, after two Chinese nationals had been admitted to the hospital and tested positive for the coronavirus.

The two Chinese nationals are Li Ding, 66, from Wuhan and his son, Li Zhao, 28, who has been residing in the Mekong Delta province of Long An.

They have been isolated and are being treated in line with the Ministry of Health’s treatment regimen. They have been in stable condition, Thuc added.

The hospital told the Ministry of Health and the Pasteur Institute in HCMC that the two patients had travelled to Hanoi, Nha Trang, HCMC and Long An before being detected to be infected with the coronavirus.

Thuc said Cho Ray Hospital has provided its medical staff with protective suits and equipment.