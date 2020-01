Chinese visitors asked to report health conditions when arriving in Vietnam

The Saigon Times Daily

A health quarantine staff monitors body temperature of arriving passengers on a computer screen. The Ministry of Health has written to the municipal and provincial governments ordering the imposition of health declaration forms for tourists from China at border gates – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – The Ministry of Health has written to municipal and provincial governments ordering the imposition of health declaration forms for tourists from China at border gates to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, starting from today, January 25.

The decision was issued due to the complicated development of the Wuhan coronavirus which has killed 18 people in China and its rampant spread throughout Asia and across the world.

Health quarantine staff are asked to instruct passengers from China to fill in health declaration forms when completing procedures for immigration into Vietnam, Tuoi Tre newspaper reported.

When detecting tourists showing the symptoms of coughing, fever and shortness of breath, quarantine staff should apply health quarantine measures as regulated, including isolating and monitoring them closely.

Also, the ministry told international health quarantine centers, preventive health centers and centers for disease control to print and deliver sufficient health declaration forms.

A source from Vietnam’s disease surveillance system said that as of January 24, China had reported 634 coronavirus cases in 25 of its provinces and cities, with 18 people dead.

Many other countries and territories have been hit by the disease, such as Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, the United States, Macau, Hong Kong, Singapore, India and Vietnam.

The disease is expected to continue spreading to more countries, according to the Ministry of Health’s evaluation.

In related news, at a meeting yesterday, January 24, the Ministry of Health announced to have identified some people in contact with two Chinese nationals found infected with the Wuhan coronavirus.

The two Chinese nationals, including Li Ding, 66, from Wuhan and his son, Li ZiChao, 28, who has been residing in the Mekong Delta province of Long An, were sent to the hospital for treatment.

According to the ministry, the people in contact with the two including passengers on Flight VJ 738 from Hanoi to Nha Trang on January 16 and others on Train SE5 from Nha Trang to HCMC on January 19 should be isolated and monitored within 14 days.

A representative of Hanoi Railway Transport Joint Stock Company, which operates SE5 trains, told Tuoi Tre that there were only three passengers on Train Carriage 10, including Li Ding, Li ZiChao and Hu Xiao Lian.

On being notified of the incident, the firm asked the train employee of the 10th carriage to take a medical checkup.

The employee is in stable condition and has yet to show any signs of coronavirus, the representative of the firm said.