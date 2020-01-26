Chinese tourist dies in Danang as coronavirus scare intensifies

The Saigon Times Daily

The façade of the Danang Hospital in Vietnam’s central coastal region. More than a dozen patients with fevers are being treated there on January 26 – PHOTO: TNO

HCMC – A female Chinese tourist was pronounced dead upon being transported to a private hospital in the central coastal city of Danang on Saturday, the first day of the Lunar New Year.

The 66-year-old Li Yan was transported to the Hoan My Danang Hospital in Thanh Khe District at around 7 a.m., the Danang Center for Disease Control was cited by Thanh Nien newspaper as saying.

The deceased was from Nanning, the capital city of Guangxi Province, around 1,200 kilometers away from Wuhan, China’s coronavirus epicenter. She entered Danang on Thursday, January 23, by air.

Her family members told local healthcare workers that she had a history of hypertension and diabetes.

They said she had stayed at a local hotel in Ngu Hanh Son District. During her first days there, she was said to have been perfectly healthy, shown no symptoms of respiratory infections, and had no cough and fever.

However, she fell tired on Friday evening, and slipped into a coma the next morning, and was rushed to the hospital.

She was later found in respiratory and circulatory arrest. The hospital said she may have died of a heart attack.

As of Saturday, all the passengers on the same flight with the patient, totaling 236 people, were healthy without any respiratory symptoms, cough and fever.

Vietjet was reported to have carried the entire passengers back to China with the approval from both Chinese and Vietnamese aviation watchdogs.

A representative of the local budget airline said VietJet had conformed to aviation regulations and the Health Ministry’s instructions.

Deputy director of Danang Hospital, Nguyen Thanh Trung, told Thanh Nien newspaper that the hospital has received a total of 13 Chinese tourists from various Chinese localities, including Wuhan.

Among them, seven were quarantined and were cleared of the coronavirus, so they were discharged from the public hospital. Meanwhile, the six others are still under medical checks and in stable conditions.

Trung added the hospital is also treating a Czech national. The patient was working in Danang, and lived at a place with many Chinese tourists. As the expatriate had a fever and a sore throat, the patient were immediately isolated for health checks.

Three Vietnamese people who had fevers were also placed under quarantine at the hospital since they had physical contacts with Chinese tourists, he said.

According to CNN, more than 50 people are dead – all in China – as the Wuhan coronavirus continues to spread throughout Asia and the rest of the world.

Nearly 2,000 cases have been confirmed in mainland China. More than 40 confirmed cases have been identified in 13 places outside mainland China. And 62.8 million people have been affected by Beijing’s attempts to either partially or fully lock down affected cities.