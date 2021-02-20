Asia News China posts weakest growth in 29 years as trade war bites The Saigon Times Daily Friday, Jan 17, 2020,17:52 (GMT+7) China posts weakest growth in 29 years as trade war bitesThe Saigon Times Daily Men chat at a restaurant in Beijing’s central business area, China January 17, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS BEIJING (REUTERS) – China’s economic growth cooled to its weakest in nearly 30 years in 2019 amid a bruising trade war with the United States, and more stimulus is expected this year as Beijing tries to boost sluggish investment and demand. But data on Friday also showed the world’s second-largest economy ended the rough year on a somewhat firmer note as a trade truce revived business confidence and earlier growth boosting measures finally appeared to be taking hold. As expected, China’s growth slowed to 6.1% last year, from 6.6% in 2018, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed. Though still strong by global standards, and within the government’s target range, it was the weakest expansion since 1990. This year is crucial for the ruling Communist Party to fulfill its goal of doubling gross domestic product (GDP) and incomes in the decade to 2020, and turning China into a “moderately prosperous”… Read full this story

