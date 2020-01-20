Around 52 calligraphers are present in the festival.

The event also includes an exhibition showcasing calligraphic works in Chinese, in Nom (Sino-Vietnamese) and Vietnamese official scripts to help local people learn more about the art of calligraphy.

Handcraft products from traditional villages, and some materials and artifacts dating back to Vietnam’s feudal dynasties are also on display.

The Center for Scientific and Cultural Activities of the Temple of Literature has worked with relevant agencies to ensure social safety and security during the festival.

Here are several photos of the event on the opening day:

Delegates cutting the ribbon to open the festival

A calligrapher working on a Chinese word

A beautiful calligraphy work

Materials on examinations under Vietnam’s feudal dynasties on display

A Tet space in a typical Hanoian family relived

Translated by Song Anh