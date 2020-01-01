Charges proposed against former HCMC vice chairman

The Saigon Times Daily

Nguyen Thanh Tai, former vice chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee – PHOTO: MINISTRY OF PUBLIC SECURITY

HCMC – The Ministry of Public Security has proposed pressing charges against Nguyen Thanh Tai, former vice chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, for his alleged involvement in the illegal leasing of a public land lot in the city’s central business district.

Charges have also been also proposed against Nguyen Hoai Nam, former secretary of the District 2 Party Committee, Dao anh Kiet, former director of the HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment, Truong Van Ut, ex-deputy head of the Land Management Division at the department, and Le Thi Thanh Thuy, chairwoman of May Flower Investment Co. Ltd and Lavenue Investment Corporation, for their involvement in the case.

They are to be charged with violating regulations on State capital management and usage, causing serious consequences, based on the Penal Code, which carries a prison sentence of 10-20 years.

Nguyen Thi Thu Thuy, former director of HCMC Housing Development and Trading Co. Ltd, has fled and police have launched an arrest warrant for her, the local media reported.

According to investigators, HCMC Housing Development and Trading Co. Ltd, was assigned to manage and lease over 4,800 square meters of land at 8-12 Le Duan Boulevard, District 1.

However, Tai signed many documents allowing May Flower Investment Co. Ltd to contribute 30% in charter capital to a project at the site, as proposed by HCMC Housing Development and Trading Co. Ltd and the municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment, without appraising the company’s experience and financial capacity.

Tai, who was in charge of the city’s planning, architecture, and housing management, was aware that the use and management of the land must be decided by Steering Committee 09, which was in charge of the rearrangement and handling of public houses and land.

He also signed a decision illegally leasing the land to Lavenue Investment Corporation.

According to investigators, Tai’s violations caused heavy losses for the State.