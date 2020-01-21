The Cambodian Deputy PM wished the Vietnamese province new achievements in the Year of the Rat and asked the province to continue to promote solidarity, friendship and cooperation with Cambodia’s localities.

She underlined that the Cambodian people will always bear in mind the support and sacrifice of Vietnamese voluntary soldiers, including those from Long An province.

She took the occasion to thank Long An’s administration and people for their assistance in education, health care and technology transfer in agriculture for two Cambodian provinces of Svay Rieng and Prey Veng.

In reply, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council Pham Van Ranh wished for stronger cooperation between the province and the two Cambodian localities in the coming years, notably in trade and border services development. He also expressed the hope to accelerate the delimitation and border mark planting in the remaining section of the border line between Long An and the two Cambodian provinces.

He asked the Cambodian side to pay due attention to the building of a road to Binh Hiep national border gate in a bid to create optimal conditions for bilateral trade, as well as continue their support for the search for and repatriation of remains of Vietnamese soldiers who laid down their lives in Cambodia./.