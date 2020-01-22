PANO – Conquering Fansipan’s peak, which is located in the Hoang Lien Son mountain range and known as the “Roof of Indochina” at the height of 3.143m, is now easier than ever thanks to the introduction of a three-rope cable car system in late January, 2016.

The 6.2km-long cable car system extending from Sapa Town to Fansipan’s peak has been recognized as the world’s longest three-rope cable car route by the Guinness Book of World Records. Each cable car is capable of carrying from 30 to 35 passengers, and the whole system can transport up to 2,000 tourists per hour.

The cable car system. Photo: vietnamnewsvn

Trekking to Fansipan Peak is difficult and dangerous as the road is slippery in the monsoon season, the weather is unpredictable and visitors have to stay overnight in tents. That’s why going to the peak of Fansipan was challenging and the dream of many young people in the past. No one could imagine that elderly people, women and children would be able to explore the highest point of the country. However, now people of all ages can pursue their dream of standing on the highest point of Vietnam to contemplate the beauty and greatness of Hoang Lien Son mountain range from above by using the cable car. It takes only 20 minutes to reach the Peak of Fansipan Mountain by the cable car system, instead of the usual one to two-day trek.

Many services, such as restaurants and souvenir stores, have been developed to meet the demand of visitors. As a result, the number of tourists to Lao Cai province, especially Fansipan’s Peak, has increased sharply.

In the past, many people worried that the construction of the cable cars would destroy the natural beauty of and pollute the area as the number of tourists sharply increases. Furthermore, it was said that travelling by cable cars would not bring the same fantastic emotions, excitement, joy and pride to the visitors who spent a long difficult journey climbing to the top.

However, the effective operation of the project with good services and a responsible management board has proved that the construction of the cable car system is wise to foster the tourism sector of Lao Cai. Travellers who once reached the peak expressed their delight at the good environmental protection in the area.

No one denies that the cable car system has created an opportunity for everyone to contemplate one of the most beautiful views of Vietnam from above. Those who want adventure can still choose a trekking tour to the peak.

It is clear that the operation of the Hanoi-Lao Cai Highway and Fansipan is a golden chance for the development of Lao Cai’s tourism sector because the more convenient the road is, the more developed the tourism sector gets. However, to preserve the picturesque and poetic scene of Fansipan Mountain in particular and Sa Pa town in general, it is required that there must be an effective management mechanism from local authorities as well as high awareness of travellers.

Translated by Tran Hoai