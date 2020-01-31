PM Phuc made the remarks while attending a ceremony on January 30 to announce his decision to recognize Tran Yen district in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai as a new-style rural area.

Tran Yen is the first district in the Northwestern region that has received the status.

The PM spoke highly of tremendous achievements made by the district and the province as well in building new-style rural areas, saying it is a long-term task of the Party and State.

Though Yen Bai is a mountainous and disadvantaged province frequently hit by natural disasters and floods, he said, the province has contributed greatly to the nation’s successes last year. About 70 percent of its communes, including all of Tran Yen district, have been recognized as new-style rural areas, making the district a standout in this program, he said.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc takes a look at traditional products made by people in Tran Yen district, Yen Bai province on his visit here.

Last year, Tran Yen invested over 1.16 trillion VND (50.3 million VND) in developing social-economic infrastructure. The district has maintained effective production of brick and cinnamon essential oil, upgraded tea and timber production and paid greater attention to developing caft and traditional sectors.

The district is now home to nearly 2,170 enterprises and household businesses which not only contributed over 142.5 billion VND to the State budget in 2019 but also created jobs for rural laborers and promoted a shift in labor from agriculture to non-agriculture sectors. The district also earned over 39 million USD from export. More than 55.5 percent of the local workforce were trained, 2 percent higher than the yearly target while the poverty rate declined to 4.75 percent.

All schools in Tran Yen have satisfied the national standards and the district sets to have more 20 schools earn the second-class national status in the next five years.

Source: VNA