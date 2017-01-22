Breakfast @ Tuoi Tre News – January 23

Here are the news stories you should not miss today:

Society

— Salt water is intruding on a large area along the Tien (Front) River in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta, threatening local paddy fields, according to Nguyen Thien Phap, head of the Irrigation Department in Tien Giang Province.

— Two eight-year-old boys were found dead in a lake in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on Saturday evening. They had gone missing since the afternoon of the same day.

— Two teachers in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak were killed after their motorcycle collided with a state-owned vehicle belonging to the provincial administration on Saturday afternoon, Bui Hong Phuoc, head of the office of the Dak Lak People’s Committee, affirmed on Sunday evening.

— Nine Vietnamese fishermen were brought to safety on Sunday night after their ship was sunk by an unidentified vessel while operating about 44 nautical miles southwest of the southern city of Vung Tau.

— Banks and network operators in Vietnam are taking multiple measures to promptly deal with problems of ATM machines and mobile networks during the upcoming Lunar New Year, which is on January 28.

— The inspectorate under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport has fined 25 contractors for their careless execution of the city’s road renovation works.

— According to the K Hospital in Hanoi, more men develop cancer than women in Vietnam.

Business

— During a recent interview with Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper, a representative of national carrier Vietnam Airlines confirmed that the firm had made a large amount of profit in 2016 thanks to the growth of the aviation market as well as the low oil cost.

Lifestyle

— The 2017 Spring Flower Festival kicked off at Tao Dan Park in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, on Sunday night, featuring a variety of flowers and plants as well as decorations to celebrate the coming Lunar New Year. The event is scheduled to run until February 2.