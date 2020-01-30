|Troops conducting the patrol
|Patrol team saluting a border marker
Accordingly, border troops patrolled, cleared bushes, and cleaned the area between border markers 389 and 392 along the Vietnam-Laos borderline.
The activity aimed to protect national sovereignty and security in the border area so as to ensure a peaceful and happy Lunar New Year (Tet) for the people.
|Representatives of the Nghe An provincial Border Guard Command presents gifts to an elderly in Nghi Xuan commune.
On the same day, the provincial Border Guard Command sent two missions to visit and present gifts to elderly people in Nghe Xuan commune of Quynh Luu and Nghi Loc districts, Cua Lo Town, and Vinh city.
Translated by Song Anh
