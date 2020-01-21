In response to the emulation movement “The whole nation joins hands for the poor – No one is left behind,” many activities were held in the framework of the program, including presenting Tet gifts (worth VND 500,000 each) to 17 policy households and 411 needy households in Muong Sai commune, gifts to needy students in the communes of Muong Cai, Muong Sai, Chieng Khuong and Phieng Pan, and handing over a great unity house (worth VND 20 million) to a family in Na Un Trong village, Muong Sai village.

Border troops and ethnic minority people make chung cakes together.

During the program, troops stationed in Muong Sai commune, together with the ethnic minority people in the region enjoyed the festive atmosphere of art and music performances. The Son La provincial Border Guard Command also held an art and music program in praise of the Party, Uncle Ho, and motherland, attracting the participation of many local people.

On this occasion, the organizing panel also organized a program to provide free health check-ups and medicines for 300 local people, and launched a Book Festival in the area.

In addition, the organizing panel also held folk games with the participation of many local people.

Translated by Khanh Ngan