Bến Tre proposes ferry service to ease bridge congestion

Traffic on Rạch Miễu bridge ahead of Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — Bến Tre Province has called for operating the Rạch Miễu ferry since a bridge over the Tiền River to Tiền Giang Province is overloaded and a second bridge will take another three years to build.

Chairman of the province People’s Committee, Cao Văn Trọng, said the Tiền Giang Province People’s Committee has agreed to collaborate for the construction of facilities for the ferry service.

To cost an estimated VNĐ100 billion to set up, the service would be between An Khánh Commune in Bến Tre’s Châu Thành District and Sông Thuận Commune also in Châu Thành District in Tiền Giang.

Bến Tre Province has mobilized funds and sought the Ministry of Transport’s approval to lease unused ferries.

Minister of Transport Nguyễn Văn Thể has called on the two provinces to carefully consider the plan, saying ferries are public property and cannot be operated by private firms.

Secondly, the lack of detailed urban planning could cause difficulties when it comes to paying land compensation, he warned.

The ferry service would affect toll collection when the Rạch Miễu 2 Bridge is built, he warned further. — VNS