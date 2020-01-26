Becamex shines for Binh Duong

Becamex Hotel New City has become a focal point amid the rise of new tourism development in Binh Duong

Thanks to its “Strategy on Binh Duong’s tourism development until 2020, vision to 2030”, the province hosted successfully a wide range of all-year-round activities to introduce visitors to its distinct cuisines, cultures, and people, such as “Spring in Binh Duong”, “Binh Duong’s Street Food 2019”, and more. At the same time, Binh Duong profited from its many infrastructure projects that were developed. In particular, many large hotels have been built to meet the demand of the growing numbers of travellers.

Highlighted among those hotels is the enthusiastic green project of Becamex Hotel New City. Becamex Hospitality has been a pioneer in applying green solutions. As such, the hotel uses solar energy for its entire daytime hot water system, as well as to supply electricity to the apartment areas, the health club, and the restaurant.

More green solutions are applied effectively at the hotel’s every single activity. The company has joined hands with Binh Duong to protect the environment, replaced plastic bags with environmentally friendly non-woven bags, which are fully biodegradable in just 90 days, switched to biodegradable laundry chemicals, and equipped the hotel facilities with LED lights.

Apart from its environmental efforts, in 2018, Becamex Hotel New City was honoured for providing future-oriented accommodation and gastronomy by receiving the Most Unique Architectural Design and The Most Conferences Hosted awards from the Vietnam Tourism Association.

Although Becamex Hospitality is a relatively new brand in the tourism industry, it has made significant contributions to the development of Binh Duong’s tourism sector in recent years. Currently, Becamex Hospitality has two hotels, Becamex Hotel Thu Dau Mot and the mentioned Becamex Hotel New City, both of which have different advantages.

The former is located in the most central position of Thu Dau Mot town while the latter is located in Binh Duong New City, next to the administrative centre of the province. Both hotels feature large conference rooms and innovative restaurants. Chosen by businessmen as the ideal destination for accommodation and relaxation, Becamex Hospitality provides comfortable accommodation and exclusive food and beverage services for many international events such as the World Technopolis Association 2018 Summit, welcoming 800 local and international participants to Binh Duong.

In addition, Becamex Hospitality welcomed more than 1,000 high-ranking guests from economic groups of more than 60 countries around the world, as well as leaders from the government and ministries to the Horasis Asia Meeting 2019 in last November.

In the future, Becamex Hospitality Group will focus on upgrading its services and facilities while promoting and repositioning its brand through many activities and further expanding its locations to promptly respond to the increasing demand of investors and entrepreneurs.

The group also connects with local authorities, domestic and foreign business partners, as well as tourism associations to further contribute to Binh Duong’s socio-economic development and the whole country in the Industry 4.0 era.