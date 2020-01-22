Bayer dedicated to science education

Through interesting experiments, the youth of today can become the experts of tomorrow

Bayer Vietnam is continuing its partnership with Oxford University Clinical Research Unit (OUCRU) in Vietnam to extend the project in Ho Chi Minh City in its second phase. Aligning with the national education orientation around STEM (science, technology, engineering, and maths), the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training will give full support to the initiative to increase access for youngsters to science education. The project includes live demonstrations, science clubs, and interactive hands-on sessions to enhance the learning experience and make sure that science is taught in a way that is enjoyable and fun for school children.

“We are excited to work with OUCRU and the Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City to bring our ‘make science make sense’ (MSMS) project to more school children,” said Lynette Moey, general director of Bayer Vietnam. “This collaboration shows how committed all sides are to inspire school children to learn about science and to support teachers in their respective activities, thereby contributing to the development of science education in Vietnam.”

The initiative’s aim is to “make science make sense”

Via a Science Club model, school children will have opportunities to learn about three key topics related to things happening around them, such as why leaves change their colours, why fish can swim easily in water, and why the eye reflects what it sees. In addition, children will also receive handbooks as materials to do homework, which includes fun and simple science experiments that they can carry out at home with their parents or their friends.

The project will also support schools with science teaching materials and experiment kits, provide training workshops for science teachers on using MSMS science kits and participatory and effective science teaching methods and skills, as well as conducting the Designing Practical Science contest for teachers. Additionally, there will also be a Science Camp.

The Khoa hoc Phieu luu ki project is a three-year programme which has been jointly implemented by OUCRU and Bayer Vietnam since 2018. Kicked-off in Long An as part of Bayer’s Making Science Make Sense project, Khoa hoc Phieu luu ki has benefited around 2,000 school children and teachers. In this second phase, around 12,000 school children and teachers of grade four and five from 10 schools in Ho Chi Minh City will have a chance to indulge in fun experiments. As a life science company, Bayer has its foundation in science and innovation.

This gives the company a unique understanding of the integral role science plays in everyday life. Bayer and its partners are dedicated to changing the way science is taught and learned both in and out of the classroom. The programme provides school children with an insight into everyday natural science phenomena with the help of all kinds of fascinating experiments.